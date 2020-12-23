Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $2,220,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,727,456.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Workiva stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $93.69.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2,157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Truist upped their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

