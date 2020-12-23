W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 6.2% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 3,629,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,959,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. BidaskClub cut W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

The stock has a market cap of $337.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

