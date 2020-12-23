XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Insider Buys £29,000 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) insider Iain Balchin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Shares of XLM stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. XLMedia PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 51 ($0.67). The company has a market capitalization of £64.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.63.

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) Company Profile

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

