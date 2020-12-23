XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.95

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and traded as high as $131.50. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) shares last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 184,858 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £266.60 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

