Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. 44,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 85,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.