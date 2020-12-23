Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Caleres posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Caleres by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAL stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Caleres has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

