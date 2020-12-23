Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will post $111.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.60 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $152.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year sales of $440.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.74 million to $442.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $537.48 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $539.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.84 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 107,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

