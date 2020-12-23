Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. FVCBankcorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 10,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,792. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.35.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

