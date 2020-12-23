Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 711.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 188.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.