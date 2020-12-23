Zacks: Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. AXT posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.84.

In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $128,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,793.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,668 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AXT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AXT by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $10.11 on Friday. AXT has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $417.54 million, a PE ratio of -336.89 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

