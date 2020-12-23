Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,416 shares of company stock valued at $10,419,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after acquiring an additional 451,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

