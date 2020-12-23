Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $11.45 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

