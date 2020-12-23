Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,519 shares of company stock valued at $92,911. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

