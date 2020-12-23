Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.50 Million

Brokerages expect First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce $781.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.70 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $494.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 428,195 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

