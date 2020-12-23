Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post sales of $41.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $41.08 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $149.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.22 million to $150.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $206.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

FROG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,681. JFrog has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

