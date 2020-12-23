Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $472.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.00 million and the highest is $482.34 million. Saia posted sales of $443.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Saia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Saia has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

