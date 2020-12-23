Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.74.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

