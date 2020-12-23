Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Sell

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $563.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology saw significantly higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners during the third quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Partnerships and product launches were also impressive. Invisalign portfolio’s potential and strong solvency position buoy optimism. The company’s third quarter results were better-than-expected despite the challenging business environment. Align Technology has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.07.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.94. 7,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $536.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.