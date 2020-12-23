Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.98.

Calix stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,125. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 78.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Calix by 146.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 632.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 96,630 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Calix by 8.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

