Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) to Sell

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 217,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $411,252.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane R. Garrett purchased 6,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,525 shares of company stock valued at $893,140.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $39,427,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 27.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

