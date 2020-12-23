Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Hold

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

TZOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $105.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $120,000. AJO LP boosted its position in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 195.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Travelzoo by 42.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

