Zel (ZEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $1.55 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00269273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000705 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 118,829,175 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.