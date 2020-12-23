ZelCash (ZEL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001048 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.