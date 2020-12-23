ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.20

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 1013916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.89 million and a P/E ratio of -114.21.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

