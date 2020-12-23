Zenia B. Mucha Sells 797 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.55. 9,811,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,762,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.15.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.