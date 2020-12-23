Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 8.1% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $57.28. 340,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 244,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 15,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $716,934.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,879,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,391 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,044.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.