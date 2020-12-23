Zero (ZER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $257,488.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Zero has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $257,488.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00269772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,445,338 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

