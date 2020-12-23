Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $109.13 Average PT from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

ZG stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

