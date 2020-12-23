ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $32.15 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 68.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $53,536.38 and $110.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00318451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

