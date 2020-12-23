ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.46

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 3579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $524.32 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

