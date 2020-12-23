Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Trading 17.5% Higher

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) traded up 17.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 164,655,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 37,517,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.22.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

