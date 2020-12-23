ZrCoin One Day Volume Hits $37,992.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $37,992.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00136122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00682025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00122560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00372004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00064627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00101273 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.