Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,929,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $1,487,680.81.

On Monday, December 14th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

ZS opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -232.34 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $208.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.