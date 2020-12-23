Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $197.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler’s portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the pandemic’s negative impact. Also, Zscaler’s acquisitions of two start-ups, Cloudneeti and Edgewise, are expected to enhance its portfolio. However, aggressive investment toward sales & marketing and research & development might weigh on its near-term profitability. Moreover, intensifying competition poses a concern.”

Get Zscaler alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.13.

ZS stock opened at $206.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.86. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $208.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,346.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,705 shares of company stock worth $37,818,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.