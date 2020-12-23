ZTCoin (ZT) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00334380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZT is a token. ZTCoin's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin's official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

