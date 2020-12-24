$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Terex by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 84,944 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Terex by 28.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

