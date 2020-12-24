$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. BidaskClub raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 81.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $101,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,356,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

