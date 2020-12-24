$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

CCRN opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

