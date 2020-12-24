$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MYE shares. BidaskClub raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 418,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 177,023 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 139.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 69,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 103.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

