$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 4,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.07. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.