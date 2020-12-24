$0.24 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.28. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI remained flat at $$13.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,185,857. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

