$0.32 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.43. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 282,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 124,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,354. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

