$0.35 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,098. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.