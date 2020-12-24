$0.93 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.02. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSXP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 186,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after buying an additional 507,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 571,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

