$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 189.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

