$1.18 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.91. BRP posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.97. 11,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,659. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

