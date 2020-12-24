$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

NYSE:WGO opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 297.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $8,670,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 110,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 119.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,596 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

