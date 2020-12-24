$13.10 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce sales of $13.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $11.93 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $11.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $45.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $46.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.79 million, with estimates ranging from $39.78 million to $58.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 59,688 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.42. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

