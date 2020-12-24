15,315 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

