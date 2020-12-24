15,315 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

